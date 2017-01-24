Timeline: Detention of SAF Terrex vehicles in Hong Kong

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong authorities on Tuesday (Jan 24) gave their first comments detailing why nine Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) armoured troop carriers were detained at a Hong Kong port for two months, saying it was due to a suspected licensing breach.

The HK Customs chief added in a statement that the investigation into the possible breach "might lead to criminal prosecution".

Earlier on Tuesday, Hong Kong leader CY Leung informed Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that the SAF Terrex vehicles would be released now that Hong Kong authorities have completed their investigations. Shipping contractor APL also confirmed that it was working on shipping the vehicles back to Singapore, but did not detail when they are expected to arrive back home.



