Timeline of NSL disruption due to flooded MRT tunnel

SINGAPORE: A torrential downpour on Saturday (Oct 8) afternoon wreaked havoc on train services on the North-South Line (NSL), causing a section of the tunnel between Braddell and Bishan MRT stations to be flooded.

Service on half the NSL - from Ang Mo Kio to Marina South Pier – were halted for more than 3 hours. As of 11am on Sunday, train services between Ang Mo Kio and Newton have yet to be restored.

Here’s a look at the timeline of events.



SATURDAY

5:33pm: Train services halted between Bishan and Toa Payoh MRT stations after a section of the tunnel between Bishan to Braddell MRT stations flooded following a heavy downpour.



5.36pm: SMRT tweets that “due to a track fault”, there is no train service from Bishan to Toa Payoh towards Marina South Pier.



It adds that this is not linked to a project to upgrade the signalling system along the NSL.



5.55pm: An SMRT train captain reports a small fire on the trackside in the tunnel between Marina Bay and Raffles Place MRT stations. SMRT later says the Singapore Civil Defence Force was activated within minutes to Marina Bay. However, the fire had died out by itself, SMRT says.



6.05pm: SMRT announces on Twitter that train services in both directions between 13 stations from Ang Mo Kio to Marina South Pier are suspended. For safety reasons, North-South Line train services between Ang Mo Kio and Marina South Pier are not available.



7.32pm: SMRT gives first confirmation that the NSL train services were disrupted due to “water in the tunnel from Bishan to Braddell MRT stations”.



9.22pm: Train services between Newton and Marina South Pier are restored.



10.45pm: SMRT says train services from Newton to Ang Mo Kio stations in both directions are not available till end of service on Saturday. It says engineers will carry out network-wide tunnel checks throughout the night.



SUNDAY



6.09am: Service between Newton and Ang Mo Kio stations still not restored. SMRT says it is striving to resume service at 9am.



8.32am: SMRT says work to clear water in the tunnels between Bishan and Braddell MRT stations is still in progress and the effort requires more time.



10.09am: The water between Braddell and Bishan MRT stations is “almost cleared” thanks to overnight efforts from teams from the SCDF, PUB, Land Transport Authority and SMRT.



Engineers will deploy several empty trains on the tracks between Newton and Ang Mo Kio for final safety checks before passenger services resume, SMRT says.

