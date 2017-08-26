'Tiny' miracle: 91-year-old grandma finds cousin after 75 years

A tip-off from a relative and a lot of persistence led to long-lost cousins Tiny Wee and Rosalind Chua finding each other again in old age.

SINGAPORE: Madam Tiny Wee's name came about because she was very small as a baby, and her parents didn't expect her to live.

But live she did, and at 91 years old, the petite woman - who recently returned from a trip to the Philippines - is the picture of health.

"To live up to this age – thank God. Strong, healthy, independent ya?" she said, adding that she even now, helps out at her son's printing business.

Last month, the Peranakan woman experienced another miniature miracle: Finding her long-lost cousin and childhood playmate, Madam Rosalind Chua.

"When we were small, we were very close. Her father always fetched me to her house to play. In the evening when I had to go back she’d call me, she'd say: ‘Tiny, Tiny. Stay la, stay',” Mdm Wee chortled.

The two were separated after the fall of Singapore to the Japanese in 1942, with their families setting up separate businesses and drifting apart. Mdm Wee was 16 and Mdm Chua was 12.

In the years after, each went on to work and build their own family. Mdm Wee had nine children, 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, while Mdm Chua had three daughters and seven grandchildren.

But after the death of Mdm Wee's husband as well as her only sister several years ago, she began looking for relatives she had not seen for decades.

"She felt lonely, even though she's not alone ... this was her only recourse, I guess. She wanted some closure," one of her sons, Mr Lyndon Yeo, said.

By chance, Mdm Wee heard through a cousin that Mdm Wee was living along East Coast Road.

She said: "I thought it was the first house (along the road). Everytime I passed there I would ring the bell and say ‘Rosalind!’ and there would be no answer. I was quite disappointed, you know."

Mdm Wee even went to a petrol kiosk near East Coast Road to ask if the staff knew Mdm Chua. (Photo: Howard Law)

Mr Yeo said Mdm Wee also persuaded her children to knock on doors in the area numerous times over more than a year.

The media consultant said he was close to giving up, and thought Mdm Wee might be "imagining things" as he had never met Mdm Chua and did not know if she actually existed.

The day Lady Luck smiled down on them, Mdm Wee had asked staff at a nearby petrol kiosk if they knew the woman living in the house she thought Mdm Chua was at. They said no. Then she decided to try inquiring with the next-door neighbour.

"But this is the neighbour - she’s the neighbour!" the spritely woman exclaimed, gesturing animatedly to to her cousin before dissolving into giggles.

Mdm Chua's house in the East Coast Road area, which Mdm Wee initially thought belonged to a neighbour. (Photo: Howard Law)

"Thank God, even at this age, a long-lost cousin - we meet again ah? Small world," Mdm Wee said, encouraging others in the same situation to "keep trying, don't give up".

Mdm Chua, now 87, said she was surprised but "very happy" to reunite with Mdm Wee.

"Never thought that someone is still thinking of me," she said. After a pause she added: "I don’t know if there’s anybody else looking for me.



"Well, I’m here!"