Tiong Bahru CC reopens after more than 2 years of renovations

SINGAPORE: The Tiong Bahru Community Centre reopened on Sunday (Jul 23) after undergoing more than two years of renovations – the centre’s fifth revamp since it first opened in July 1951.

According to a Tanjong Pagar-Tiong Bahru Constituency Office spokesperson, the works - which started in April 2015 - were done to improve the use of space within the centre, as well as improve its safety features.

The community centre’s gross floor area increased from 3,400 sq m to 4,250 sq m. The office declined to reveal the renovation cost.

The spokesperson said that the community centre is now "barrier-free", with more ramps and handrails added to cater to the elderly, physically disabled, and families using strollers.

Tiong Bahru CC reopens after more than two years of renovation. (Photo: Rachel Phua)

A bridge linking the centre's two buildings has also been built on the second floor, creating a sheltered walkway underneath it as well. Previously, visitors and staff could only get across through an open space on the first floor.

The multi-purpose hall was refurbished with a higher ceiling so that activities such as badminton games and gymnastics classes can be held there. The hall’s previous ceiling height meant that it could not host such programmes, said the spokesperson.

One of the community centre’s two former air raid shelters has been turned into a culinary studio, allowing the centre to triple its cooking class size from about 10 to 30 people. According to the spokesperson, the centre is considering renting the other air raid shelter out.

One of the CC's former air raid shelters has been converted into a culinary studio. (Photo: Rachel Phua)

But beyond the physical facelift, the centre has also expanded its course offerings, with new additions such as Zumba and trampoline classes.

This comes as more young families are moving into what is one of Singapore’s oldest housing estates, said Mdm Tan Seow Peer, the chairman of the Tiong Bahru Community Centre Management Committee.

“In the sixties, seventies, eighties, nineties, a lot of young people left Tiong Bahru, their families, to live elsewhere,” Mdm Tan said. But as new housing developments have started to crop up in the area, she added that “we found a lot of young families moving back to Tiong Bahru area, so we felt that the old CC is not enough to cater to their needs.”

Indranee Rajah, the MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, noted that the Tanjong Pagar-Tiong Bahru division has one of the youngest demographics in the Tanjong Pagar GRC, and said that she wants to start coding programmes for children and young families.

“As we know, coding is the way of the future. We’re gearing up to be a smart nation. We’re gearing up for a digital economy," Ms Indranee said.