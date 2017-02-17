Tiong Bahru Market and Food Centre to close for 3 months

SINGAPORE: Tiong Bahru Market and Food Centre will be temporarily closed from Monday (Feb 20), according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

In a notice on their website, NEA said the food centre will close for three months for repairs, redecoration and renovation works. It is expected to reopen on May 19.

The market at 30 Seng Poh Road was originally called Seng Poh Road Market and officially opened in January 1951. In 2004, it was shut for two years for a complete rebuild. It then reopened in 2006 as a two-storey building and renamed to Tiong Bahru Market and Food Centre at a cost of S$16.8 million.