Tiong Bahru market reopens after 3-month renovation

SINGAPORE: The Tiong Bahru Market and Food Centre reopened on Saturday (May 20) after a three-month renovation, although many hawker stalls remain shuttered for clean-up work.

The popular food centre was closed on Feb 20 to undergo repairs, redecoration and renovation works, the National Environment Agency said.

The Tiong Bahru Market and Food Centre. (Photo: Kevin Lim)

New fixtures such as energy-efficient LED lights, large fans and retractable sunshades were added to the hawker centre, which was also given a fresh coat of paint. Moveable seats were also added to the tables to accommodate wheelchair users.

Large fans and retractable sunshades have also been added. (Photo: Kevin Lim)

The market at 30 Seng Poh Road was originally called Seng Poh Road Market and officially opened in January 1951. In 2004, it was shut for two years for a complete rebuild at a cost of S$16.8 million. It then reopened in 2006 as a two-storey building and was renamed the Tiong Bahru Market and Food Centre.