Tipper truck skids, overturns on PIE near Kallang Way exit

SINGAPORE: A tipper truck skidded and overturned on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) before the Kallang Way exit in the early hours of Friday (Sep 22).

The accident, which took place around 4am, left only one lane passable along the expressway, according to a Facebook post by the police at 7.47am.

In a later update at 8.52am, the police said that all lanes on the expressway had been reopened.

The driver of the truck was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital with minor injuries.

Video of the incident's aftermath appeared to show the large truck on its side with what looked like piles of gravel or sand strewn around it.

Another video taken later showed an excavator slowly pushing the truck back upright.



In a tweet at 4.12am, the Land Transport Authority warned of the accident on the PIE before Kallang Way and told motorists to avoid lanes one, two and three.

In subsequent tweets it warned of growing congestion, with a tweet at 8.24am saying that there was congestion until the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

The police said investigations are ongoing.