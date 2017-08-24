Toh Guan Road fire: Building's cladding did not meet safety standards; other buildings potentially affected

SINGAPORE: Combustible cladding was used on the facade of a Toh Guan Road building that caught fire, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Thursday (Aug 24).

SCDF also identified 40 other buildings which potentially have flammable cladding, including Our Tampines Hub, Clementi Fire Station and condominiums.

A fire that broke out at an industrial building at 30, Toh Guan Road on May 4 resulted in the death of a 54-year-old woman.



An SCDF investigation into the fire found that the composite panels used as cladding on the building's external walls did not meet fire safety standards, it said in a statement.



Under the Fire Code, composite panels which are used as cladding must be either non-combustible or certified Class 0.



Composite panels are typically made up of a combustible core sandwiched between two non-combustible layers like steel or granite.



Advertisement

Advertisement

There are five classes (Class 0 to 4) of certification indicating the rate of flame spread. Composite panels that fall under Class 0 means the fire will not spread along the surface of the material when ignited.

According to the SCDF, the composite panels at the Toh Guan Road building were supplied by an overseas manufacturer through a local sole distributor.



40 OTHER BUILDINGS POTENTIALLY AFFECTED



Following extensive investigations, SCDF said the problematic cladding material was supplied to 40 other buildings.



Thus far, 19 of the 40 buildings identified have been tested. Of those, 14 have cladding that did not meet standards. SCDF said that the remaining buildings will be tested over the next week.

Three of the affected buildings, the Clementi Fire Station and two McDonald's outlets, have already had the cladding removed.

Among 11 buildings which have not had their cladding removed are Our Tampines Hub, teaching blocks at Singapore Polytechnic and luxury condominiums The Boutiq, The Peak@Cairnhill I and The Peak@Cairnhill II.



List of affected buildings (Source: SCDF)

But SCDF added that the public should not be alarmed, as it has assessed that all the buildings are safe for occupancy.

It is also working with building owners to remove the affected cladding within two months, it added.

POLICE REPORT FILED



SCDF also revealed that it had filed a police report on Jul 6 to investigate the matter arising from the Toh Guan Road fire.



Based on police preliminary findings, SCDF said it appears that two models of composite panels from the same Alubond brand - model FRB1 and FRB2 were sold by the local distributor.



Model FRB1 is certified as Class 0 for use on external walls, while model FRB2 is certified as Class 1 for use on roofs and internal walls only. Both models were mixed together at the warehouse of the local distributor before they were supplied to 40 buildings for use as external cladding, the statement said.



The stocks of Alubond model FRB1 were also not uniformly of the required standard, SCDF added.



Meanwhile, the supply of the Alubond models have ceased, said SCDF.



Investigations are continuing as to how the mix-up happened. Affected buildings which have been tested to have non-Class 0 cladding will be published on the SCDF website.

