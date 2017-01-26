Total employment growth for 2016 lowest since 2003: MOM

SINGAPORE: Total employment in Singapore is estimated to have increased by 16,400 jobs, or 0.4 per cent, in 2016, according to the Ministry of Manpower's Labour Market Advance Release on Thursday (Jan 26).

This is lower than the 32,000, or 0.9 per cent, growth in 2015, and represented the lowest growth since 2003, the ministry's report noted.

The moderation in total employment in 2016 took place amid slower growth in the

Singapore economy, a slowdown in local labour force growth and continued tightening of the supply of foreign workforce, it added.

Delving deeper, local employment increased by an estimated 10,700, or 0.5 per cent, in 2016 and this growth occurred in many service sectors, including community, social and personal services, professional services and transportation and storage.

Foreign employment, excluding foreign domestic workers, contracted last year by 0.2 per cent - a first since 2009, the figures showed. The declines were mainly in construction and marine, it added.