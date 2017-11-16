Total number of injured from Joo Koon train collision rises to 36

SINGAPORE: The total number of injured rose to 36 after seven more people sought treatment at National University Hospital (NUH) and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

NUH admitted one walk-in patient while Ng Teng Fong General Hospital admitted five new walk-in cases. One other patient was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by ambulance.

As of 6pm on Thursday (Nov 16), four of the new patients have been discharged while three are still being treated, the Land Transport Authority and SMRT said in a joint statement.

The three injured who were warded for observation on Wednesday remain in hospitals.

"The Ministry of Transport, Land Transport Authority and SMRT are in touch with the injured passengers. Other passengers who were affected by the collision yesterday may reach out to duty officers at any SMRT station (along the North-South Line, East-West Line and Circle Line) for assistance at any time," the statement said.

They can also call the SMRT hotline number at 1-800-336-8900 for assistance.

On Wednesday, 29 people, including two SMRT staff, were injured after a train “moved forward unexpectedly” and hit a stationary train in front of it at Joo Koon MRT station. There were 517 passengers on the moving train.

The collision was caused by a software glitch in the East-West line signalling system. It also led to train services between Joo Koon and Tuas Link stations being suspended on Thursday.

On Thursday night, SMRT announced that train services between Joo Koon and Tuas Link stations would remain suspended the next day.

[EWL]: Train svcs btwn #JooKoon & #TuasLink will continue to be suspended tmr. Free regular & bridging bus svcs will be avail btwn #JooKoon & #TuasLink all day tmr. Plan your journey early & cater for additional train travel time on EWL. Other transport: https://t.co/LmN15nP6k6. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) November 16, 2017



