Touch and go: Singapore company launches biometric payment platform

SINGAPORE: As many as 150 hotels, clubs and restaurants could eventually have a new payment platform that will allow customers to pay their bill simply by scanning their fingerprints.

The technology, developed by local fintech company Touche, was launched at participating restaurant Grignoter on Thursday (Jan 12). It involves a device with a biometric sensor that extracts more than 90 unique points from a person's fingerprints to ensure accurate identification.



“This means that we have a large data set to authenticate (your identity). We also have life detection and anti-spoofing technology, which make sure that if your fingerprints are copied, the solution would not work,” said Sahba Saint-Claire, CEO of Touche.

First-time customers at participating merchants can link their fingerprints to their credit card for payment.

Credit card details and fingerprint images are kept secure, said Mr Saint-Claire, adding that the details are not stored on the device. Instead, the information is “tokenised“ and fingerprint images are encrypted on a cloud system.

Grignoter owner Justin Quek said the system cost S$6,500 to set up, including installation, devices and staff training.

Mr Quek said the restaurant implemented the technology with the aim of providing better customer service. "When I operate a restaurant, I like to know my VIPs, their likes and dislikes,” he told Channel NewsAsia. “With the system, this information will be captured in the computer.”

”My manager will be able to brief the staff on the habits of our regular guests. We know for example, when their last visit was; what their favourite wine is; their birthday.

”Let's say, Client A comes and he comes often, and he likes warm water with a slice of lemon. The next time he visits, without even asking me, my server will (bring him) the same cup of warm water with a slice of lemon,” he said.



The technology is currently also used by private club Madison Rooms. Mr Saint-Claire said Touche is is in talks with more than 150 other hotels, clubs and restaurants to implement the payment platform.

The company also aims to expand to Japan and the United States, where tech adoption is relatively more mature. It is receiving help from IE Singapore, which is introducing it to potential partners and helping it better understand the market.