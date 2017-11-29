Tow tug at Changi Airport catches fire while towing SIA plane

SINGAPORE: A tow tug at Changi Airport caught fire as it was towing a Singapore Airlines (SIA) Boeing 777-200 passenger plane to a departure gate at around 4am on Wednesday (Nov 29) morning.

Responding to queries from Channel NewsAsia, an SIA spokesperson confirmed that there were no passengers on board the aircraft when the incident happened.

One member of the towing crew who was in the cockpit at the time of the incident was evacuated through an emergency slide, the spokesperson added.



“There were no injuries and the fire was put out by Airport Emergency Services,” added the spokesperson. “Singapore Airlines will work closely with the authorities as well as SIA Engineering Company to investigate the incident.”

Photos and videos of the front of the SIA plane covered in black soot on the tarmac was circulating on social media on Wednesday morning.





Advertisement

Advertisement

The airline stated that damage to the aircraft is being assessed and there was no impact on flight operations.

Channel NewsAsia has contacted Changi Airport Group for comment.