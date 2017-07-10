Tower Transit raises bus drivers’ basic pay to more than S$2,000

SINGAPORE: Public bus operator Tower Transit Singapore said on Monday (Jul 10) it will raise the salaries of its bus drivers and other staff by 3.7 per cent – bumping up the basic pay for its new bus drivers to more than S$2,000 for the first time.

The annual wage increment will benefit more than 800 staff in Singapore, the UK-headquartered transport operator said.

With the increment, basic pay for new bus drivers who are Singaporean citizens or permanent residents will be S$2,002, up from S$1,930.

Tower Transit last raised the pay of its bus drivers and other staff in May 2016 – two weeks before it began operations in Singapore – by 3.5 per cent.

The latest increment will be applied retroactively from May 1, it said.

“Bus captains’ wages have come a long way since 2015 when we entered the Singapore market,” said Tower Transit Singapore managing director Andrew Bujtor, adding that the increment ensures that its staff’s wages keep pace with that of other Singaporeans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The increment is based on national wage data and takes guidance from the National Wages Council’s guidelines, Tower Transit said.