Tower Transit to roll out 'signature scent' on 100 buses

SINGAPORE: The next time you board a Tower Transit bus, you may be greeted by a hint of perfume. It's the transport company's "signature scent" which was introduced on Tuesday (Feb 28), and will be rolled out on 100 buses in March.



For a start, the scent made its debut on Tuesday on one of the service 97 buses, which runs from Jurong East to Marina Bay.

In a news release, Tower Transit said it hopes to make the journey more pleasant for passengers. "Research has shown that pleasant scents can enhance moods. Some scents also help to counter symptoms of motion sickness," said Tower Transit’s group communications director Glenn Lim.

It commissioned AllSense, the company behind fragrances used at Changi Airport and ION Orchard, to create a scent that is exclusive to the transport operator and spent two months developing it.

The result is a scent that has "refreshing top notes of fresh grass, lemon and orange, overlaying floral and peppermint notes, with a foundation of ylang and sandalwood", said Tower Transit.



The "signature scent" will be installed over the next month on 100 buses, which will be deployed on services 66, 97 and 106.

Tower Transit said there are also plans to give out its scented hand sanitisers on board selected services.