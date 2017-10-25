Track fault leads to slower train service on North-South Line

SINGAPORE: Commuters travelling between Ang Mo Kio and Bishan MRT stations will experience slower train service due to a track fault.

In a twitter post on Wednesday morning (Oct 25), SMRT said due to a track fault, trains to city will travel slower between Ang Mo Kio and Bishan. Free bus and bridging bus services are available.

SMRT suggested that commuters can travel via Jurong East and take the East-West Line to the city.

It added in a Facebook post at 5.48am that its engineering teams were scheduled "to work on the affected part of the track after the morning peak".

"This is expected to cause congestion during the morning peak at stations from Yishun to Ang Mo Kio," SMRT said in the Facebook post. "We are sorry for the inconvenience caused."

[NSL] UPDATE: As trains move at a slower speed due to a track fault, commuters can travel via #JurongEast and take East-West Line to city. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) October 24, 2017

In an update at 8.05am, SMRT advised commuters to add 10 minutes in train travel time from Yishun to Toa Payoh.

[NSL] UPDATE: Please add 10mins train travel time from #Yishun to #ToaPayoh. Free bus & bridging bus services are available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) October 25, 2017

In another update on its Facebook page at 8.22am, SMRT said that a speed restriction had been imposed over a 150m stretch of track between Ang Mo Kio and Bishan stations, in the direction of the city, for safety reasons.

"Our engineers are monitoring the situation closely," SMRT said. Free bus and bridging bus services between Yishun and Toa Payoh are available, it added.

Mr Terence Ng, a commuter, said he saw a train stalled at Bishan station at about 7.15am. SMRT personnel appeared to be on the tracks. walking in the direction of a packed, stalled train.

Train stalls at Bishan NSL towards Marina Bay. Track fault? #smrt pic.twitter.com/yZtV1Hqq2d — terenceng (@wuqinghe) October 24, 2017

In another photo Mr Ng sent to Channel NewsAsia, the SMRT personnel can be seen investigating the track fault.