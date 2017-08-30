Track fault results in hours-long train delays on East-West Line
SINGAPORE: Train services on the East-West Line were delayed for up to 15 minutes for more than four hours on Wednesday morning (Aug 30).
SMRT first alerted that there would be a delay from the Jurong East MRT station to Redhill MRT station at about 8.15am on Twitter. The delay was due to a track fault and was not linked to the new signalling project, it added.
At about 12.30am, SMRT said train services have resumed.
Commuters complained on social media about crowds at the MRT stations and said other MRT stations were also affected by delays.
MRT train services have been plagued by delays and disruptions in recent months. The Jurong East MRT station was affected when a "fault track point" caused delays on the North-South Line from Yew Tee to Jurong East during Wednesday's morning rush hour.
The North-South Line was also hit by delays for more than three hours on Aug 18 due to a signalling system fault.
SMRT warned in July that the updating and testing of a new signalling system would take between four and six months to stabilise.
Channel NewsAsia has reached out to SMRT for comments on Wednesday's track fault.