Track fault results in hours-long train delays on East-West Line

SINGAPORE: Train services on the East-West Line were delayed for up to 15 minutes for more than four hours on Wednesday morning (Aug 30).



SMRT first alerted that there would be a delay from the Jurong East MRT station to Redhill MRT station at about 8.15am on Twitter. The delay was due to a track fault and was not linked to the new signalling project, it added.

[EWL]:Due to a track fault,pls add 10mins train travel time from #JurongEast to #Redhill.(Not linked to new signalling project). — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 30, 2017





At about 12.30am, SMRT said train services have resumed.







Commuters complained on social media about crowds at the MRT stations and said other MRT stations were also affected by delays.



Very soon, Bedok Mrt Station's platform is not gonna be able to hold all the commuters waiting for the train. #smrt — Jon Tan (@JonTKM) August 30, 2017





When you see this the moment you reach your mrt platform. You know you confirm late already. Green line affects the red line too huh? #smrt pic.twitter.com/5aN10KIiWS — 지니 Jeanie (@chanjeanie) August 30, 2017





MRT train services have been plagued by delays and disruptions in recent months. The Jurong East MRT station was affected when a "fault track point" caused delays on the North-South Line from Yew Tee to Jurong East during Wednesday's morning rush hour.



The North-South Line was also hit by delays for more than three hours on Aug 18 due to a signalling system fault.



SMRT warned in July that the updating and testing of a new signalling system would take between four and six months to stabilise.



Channel NewsAsia has reached out to SMRT for comments on Wednesday's track fault.

