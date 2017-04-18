Track faults cause delay on North-South, East-West lines on Tuesday

SINGAPORE: SMRT's North-South Line (NSL) and East-West Line (EWL) were afflicted by track faults on Tuesday (Apr 18), resulting in delays for commuters trying to make their way to work during the morning peak hour.

The train operator first posted about a 10-minute delay due to a track fault on the NSL, between Bishan and Khatib stations towards the Jurong East direction, at 7.19am on its Twitter account.

[NSL]: Due to a track fault, pls add 10mins travel time from #Bishan to #Khatib towards #JurongEast. Train service is still available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) April 17, 2017

At 8.35am, it tweeted that commuters on the EWL would also be expecting an additional 10 minutes' travel time from the Paya Lebar to Simei stations towards Pasir Ris due to a track fault.

[EWL]: Due to a track fault, pls add 10 mins travel time from #PayaLebar to #Simei towards #PasirRis. Train service is still available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) April 18, 2017

SMRT said in later updates that the delays were due to track faults at Khatib on the NSL and Simei on the EWL.



As of about 9.40am, the transport operator estimated the additional travel time expected for commuters on the NSL and EWL is 20 minutes and 15 minutes, respectively.

[NSL] UPDATE: Pls cater 20 mins additional travel time from #Bishan to #Khatib. We are working to recover service. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) April 18, 2017