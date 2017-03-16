Trade associations, chambers crucial to helping businesses: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: Trade associations and chambers (TACs) play an important role in helping businesses overcome the challenging economic environment, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing said.

"They are the one closest to the ground, closest to the respective companies. They are the ones who best understand the respective needs of the industry and sectors," he said, speaking on the sidelines of a business forum organised by Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao on Thursday (Mar 16).



Mr Chan said the Government is adopting a targeted approach to help businesses in an economic climate with diverse challenges. This differs from policies during the global financial crisis in 2009, which were more broad-based, he added.

He also suggested that an "Enterprise Future" programme - similar to the Government's SkillsFuture initiative to encourage learning at every age - be led by trade associations and chambers to strengthen the capabilities of Singapore companies.

Industry knowledge can help with designing targeted measures for small- and medium-sized enterprises to overcome cyclical and longer-term challenges better, he added.

Mr Chan, who is also Secretary-General of the National Trade Union Congress, touched on issues relating to the foreign workforce in Singapore as well. He said it is "not a numbers issue", but a qualitative as well as sectoral issue. "How many people we can take in at the macro level depends on how well we can integrate them into our society, how well our infrastructure can cope," he said.

The minister stressed that there should be less dependence on lower-skilled foreign manpower and more focus on bringing in foreign workers with higher-value skills to complement the local workforce.

"So overall, we can create better jobs, more jobs, better quality jobs for our Singaporeans," he said.