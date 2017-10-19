Trade associations sign agreement to further 'zero-waste nation' goal

SINGAPORE: Nine Trade Associations and Chambers (TACs) on Thursday (Oct 19) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to contribute to a more sustainable living environment and further Singapore’s goal of becoming a zero-waste nation.

The agreement was led by the Waste Management and Recycling Association of Singapore (WMRAS), and aims to identify industry challenges and develop joint projects and solutions to promote the business prospects of the association's sectors.

The signing of the MOU was witnessed by Senior Minister of State for Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor at the opening of the WasteMET Asia Symposium.

“The MOU will strengthen collaboration among the member TACs and promote best practices in waste management and recycling across industries,” Dr Khor said.

Dr Khor also presented WMRAS Excellence Awards to 10 recipients from the waste management and recycling industry for excelling in their work and contributing to environmental sustainability.

The symposium also showcased about 20 exhibitors who use Internet of Things and robotics to enhance waste management processes.

One example was an electric split bin lifter, which reduces fuel consumption by up to 15 per cent compared with traditional bin lifters. The device is a collaboration between Dutch engineering firm Hyva and local company Ng Wah Hong Enterprises.

A key feature of the electric split bin lifter is that it significantly cuts noise pollution, emitting a noise level of 45 decibels. This is less than half that of traditional bin lifters, which have a noise level of 90 decibels and above.

The quieter mechanism increases productivity in waste management as it allows for garbage collection at all hours of the day, even at night, without disturbing areas like housing estates and schools.