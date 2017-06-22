Trade body to promote guidelines for private security agencies to identify radicalised individuals

SINGAPORE: The Security Association of Singapore on Thursday (Jun 22) said it will be promoting a set of guidelines and tell-tale signs for private security agencies to use to identify potentially radicalised individuals, in light of the recent action against two AETOS auxiliary police officers.

This will be done in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Singapore Police Force, the security trade association said in its press release. It added that it will work with its members to develop internal whistle-blowing policies to ensure the agencies have the processes to effectively deal with potential instances of radicalisation.

These steps were announced after two AETOS auxiliary police officers were dealt with under the Internal Security Act.

Singaporean Muhammad Khairul Mohamed, 24, an auxiliary police officer at the traffic enforcement division at Woodlands Checkpoint, was arrested in May and detained under the Internal Security Act for planning to travel to Syria to take part in armed violence, according to the MHA on Tuesday.

Khairul’s colleague, Mohamad Rizal Wahid, was put under a restriction order in June for supporting his intentions to fight in Syria, the ministry added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The SAS said it was "deeply concerned" about these latest enforcement actions. "This episode may affect the confidence that the public has in private security agencies and personnel," it said.

The trade body added that it created a Counter-Terrorism Committee this May to look into private security agencies and personnel can play their part in Singapore’s counter-terrorism efforts, and this committee will work with the relevant authorities on the two initiatives above.

It also said the two individuals are "not representative" of the majority of private security personnel, who are responsible workers going about their daily jobs.

"We agree with Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam that family and friends are the primary group to identify radicalised individuals at an early stage, and that it is unlikely that the SPF or AETOS could have picked up signs of radicalisation through vetting," SAS said.



"Nonetheless, security agencies can still play an important role in helping to identify radicalised individuals through the measures outlined above."