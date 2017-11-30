Traditional Chinese medicine doctor suspended, fined after carrying out 'blood-letting' therapy

SINGAPORE: A traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) physician was suspended and fined S$10,000 after one of his patients experienced chest pains and lost consciousness after "blood-letting" therapy.

In a press release on Thursday (Nov 30), the Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners Board said Yap Kwok Ann Joseph of Annie Tiang TCM clinic at The Odeon Katong did not carry out "appropriate TCM inquiries" on his patient's medical history before proceeding with the "blood-letting" therapy on her throat area.

His patient had had a surgical procedure for an ectopic pregnancy three weeks before the incident on Dec 6, 2015. She also suffered from blood deficiency, general fatigue and had had a cough for six months.

She went to Yap's clinic for tuina massage and TCM treatment but was also given "blood-letting" treatment, after which she suffered chest pains, dizziness and lost consciousness.

"The blood-letting therapy treatment was carried out by Yap on the complainant without due regard to the complainant's safety and well-being," said the board in its press release.

In addition to not carrying out appropriate inquiries, Yap also did not inform the patient about the treatment options for her cough, the risks and complications of the blood-letting therapy, and did not get her informed consent, the board said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"With regard to the complainant's recent surgical procedure for ectopic pregnancy as well as his diagnosis that the complainant was suffering from blood deficiency, Yap should not have carried out the blood-letting therapy treatment on the complainant," it added.

Yap's registration as a TCM physician was suspended for six months with effect from Dec 1 this year.

He was also fined S$10,000, censured, and made to provide an undertaking not to commit the same or similar offences in future.