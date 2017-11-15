Traffic impact study required for en-bloc redevelopments: URA

SINGAPORE: Potential buyers, developers and real estate agencies that are submitting outline or development applications for en bloc proposals will now have to seek approval from the Land Transport Authority and conduct a Pre-Application Feasibility Study (PAFS).

This was announced by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) in a circular issued on Monday (Nov 13) to building owners, developers, architects, real estate agencies as well as transport and traffic consultants.

The rule change, which kicked in with immediate effect, will assess traffic impact of the redevelopment on the area and propose car-lite measures or initiatives, traffic demand management measures, and feasible transport improvement plans.

URA said that there has been an increase in outline applications and development applications on the back of the recent string of collective sales of residential properties proposing a significant increase in the number of dwelling units.

This “significant increase in dwelling units may cause a strain on existing road network of an area, and may lead to congestion and disamenities for residents”, according to the circular.

"There will be the need to consider how the redevelopment can bring changes to our physical environment in a manner that is more sustainable and aligned with our vision for a more liveable and car-lite city,” it said.

With the new rule, applicants will have to submit the PAFS to the LTA for evaluation and approval before submitting their outline application or development application to the URA.



The URA will only be able to support the proposed number of dwelling units in the applications after the LTA approves the PAFS, it said.



This study will enable parties to have a “realistic view” of the number of dwelling units that can be supported by LTA and URA before the agreements are finalised. It will also reduce the need for plans adjustment during the development application stage and help expedite the approval process, the circular said.



This means that potential buyers, interested parties, developers and real estate agencies will have to engage an experienced traffic consultant to assess the transport impact and recommend a development proposal that is car-lite in nature, it added.



Developments affected by the new rule include pure residential developments, residential developments with first-storey commercial components, as well as commercial and residential mixed-use developments.



But en-bloc redevelopment proposals that have already been granted outline planning permission, provisional permission or obtained LTA's clearance for transport impact assessment before Nov 13 will not be required to conduct PAFS.



The local en bloc market continues to heat up, with a total of 18 residential projects totalling S$6.34 billion being sold this year.