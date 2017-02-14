Traffic marshals, extra signs to be deployed when Tuas Viaduct opens

SINGAPORE: Traffic marshals and additional direction signs will be deployed when Tuas Viaduct finally opens to the public on Feb 18, the Land Transport Authority said on Tuesday (Feb 14).

The viaduct is the first in Singapore to integrate both road and rail components and will provide an alternate route to Tuas South by allowing motorists to bypass Pioneer Road. There will be five ramps - two up-ramps and three down-ramps - along the viaduct, LTA said in its press release.

During the initial opening phase of the viaduct, traffic marshals will be deployed and additional signs put in place, the agency added. "Motorists are advised to plan their routes in advance and follow the directional signs and traffic wardens on site to help them navigate to their destinations."



Video guides on the key travel routes are also available on LTA's YouTube page.





Bicycles, electric bicycles and personal mobility devices (PMDs) are not allowed on the Tuas Viaduct, LTA reiterated, adding that there will will be no change to the public transport network in the area.

Built at a budget of S$3.5 billion over five years, the viaduct is aimed at enhancing transport connectivity to businesses in Tuas. The viaduct will also include the Tuas West MRT extension, which is expected to open in the second quarter of this year.