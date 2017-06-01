Traffic Police officer dies in accident along Serangoon Road, driver arrested

SINGAPORE: A Traffic Police officer died following an accident along Serangoon Road on Thursday (Jun 1).

In a news release, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said 29-year-old Staff Sergeant Nadzrie Matin was performing traffic patrol duties when the accident occurred around 10.40am. He was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The 52-year-old driver of the vehicle involved in the accident has been arrested for a negligent act causing death and investigations are ongoing, the police added.

Mr Nadzrie joined SPF in 2009 and was posted to the Traffic Police after he completed his training.



In the statement, Commissioner of Police Hoong Wee Teck expressed his condolences to the family and said he was "deeply saddened" by the sudden loss of Mr Nadzrie.



"He was a dedicated and well-liked officer. We will do everything possible to assist his family during this difficult period.”

The scene of the incident along Serangoon Road, which has been cordoned off by police.

Photos and videos of the accident are being circulated online, with the officer lying facedown, apparently unconscious with a pool of blood near his head. People in medical uniform, as well as members of the public, were seen trying to assist at the scene.

The police appealed to members of the public not to circulate videos or images of the deceased out of respect for his family.