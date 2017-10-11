Traffic Police officer injured in accident along Clementi Road

SINGAPORE: A Traffic Police officer was injured after being involved in an accident with two cars along Clementi Road on Wednesday (Oct 11).

This happened at the stretch towards West Coast Highway. The police said they were alerted to the incident at about noon.

The Traffic Police officer, 28, was taken conscious to National University Hospital.

Pictures shared on the Facebook page of road safety group Roads.sg show the two cars next to a Traffic Police motorcycle lying on its side.

Police said investigations are ongoing.