Traffic police officer injured in hit-and-run accident; Maserati driver arrested

SINGAPORE: The police have arrested the driver who injured an on-duty traffic police officer in a hit-and-run accident at Bedok Reservoir Road.

Lee Cheng Yan, 34, was arrested hours later, early Saturday morning (Nov 18), police said in an update to an earlier media statement.

Channel NewsAsia understands the car involved is a white Maserati which was seen speeding and travelling on the wrong side of the road in a video uploaded on Facebook.

At about 9.20pm on Friday, the 26-year-old traffic police officer stopped the car along Bedok Reservoir Road for enforcement checks. When the officer approached the car, the driver suddenly accelerated the car towards him.

The traffic police officer suffered multiple injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The car was found abandoned at Cedar Avenue.

Police established Lee's identity and later arrested him in a HDB unit along Geylang Bahru Road.

He will be charged in court on Saturday with the offence of causing grievous hurt with a rash act, police added.

If convicted, he faces up to four years' jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.