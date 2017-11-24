Traffic police officer injured in Maserati hit-and-run 'recovering well'

SINGAPORE: The traffic policeman who was injured in a hit-and-run accident with a Maserati driver is "recovering well", said Member of Parliament (MP) for Sembawang GRC Amrin Amin.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Nov 24), Mr Amrin said he called on Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar after he was discharged from the hospital.

Staff Sgt Khairulanwar has been a traffic police officer for four years, Mr Amrin said.

"Serving as a TP officer is his dream. SSG Khairulanwar shared that he was inspired by his father, also a TP officer, over 20 years of service, still in active duty," he added.

In his Facebook post, Mr Amrin also commended Home Team officers for putting their lives in harm’s way each day.

"At seemingly routine roadblock, check or inspection, things can take a turn for the worse anytime, any place," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Maserati driver who hit Mr Khairulanwar has been identified as Lee Chang Yan. The 33-year-old has been charged with driving without a licence at the time of the hit-and-run incident, and also faces a charge of grievously hurting the officer. He is also under investigation for online gambling and unlicensed moneylending activities.