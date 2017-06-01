Traffic Police officer involved in accident along Serangoon Road

SINGAPORE: A Traffic Police officer was involved in an accident along Serangoon Road on Thursday (Jun 1).

According to the police, the man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the man in question is a Traffic Police officer, and the accident took place after 10.30am at the junction of Serangoon Road and Kinta Road. The man's condition is unknown.

The scene of the incident along Serangoon Road, which has been cordoned off by police.

Photos and videos of the accident are being circulated online, with the officer lying apparently unconscious. People in medical uniform, as well as members of the public, were seen trying to assist at the scene.

Advertisement