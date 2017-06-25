Traffic Police officer praised for going extra mile to help stranded biker

SINGAPORE: A Traffic Police officer has been praised online for going the extra mile to help a stranded biker on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

In a post on the Singapore Police Force’s Facebook page on Saturday (Jun 24), Muhammad Fithri commended the officer's actions after he used his police car to protect the stranded biker from any potential mishaps.

The Facebook post was shared widely among users, with more than 1,000 shares and 8,500 reactions as of Sunday evening.

In the post, Mr Fithri said he had left work on his scooter on Friday at about 6.30pm when he saw a Malaysian rider struggling to start his bike on the road shoulder of the PIE towards Tuas after the Bukit Batok East exit.

He said the biker’s throttle cable had snapped.

“As another rider, it is quite sad to see him stranded by the road shoulder as Hari Raya is coming this weekend and he is on his way home to Johor Baru from his workplace at Changi,” said Mr Fithri, who then helped bring the motorcyclist to a nearby workshop to buy the parts needed to fix the bike.

They both then headed back to the bike on the road shoulder to fix the bike’s cable.

Mr Fithri, who had decided to keep the biker company, said an expressway patrol car turned up after a while and stopped behind them. The officer “greeted (them) with a smile” and asked if they needed any towing from Expressway Monitoring Advisory System (EMAS).

Soon after, a second patrol car arrived at the scene to assist them, but left awhile later to attend to another case at about 7.14pm. Before they left they had reminded Mr Fithri to break fast.

The first officer remained with the two bikers “till the skies were quite dark”, said Mr Fithri. “He told me at least the blinkers which is on the police car will warn away the rest of the motorist in case they might crash to both of us bikers.”

Mr Fithri gave kudos to the “helpful hero” for the “simple care and gesture”. He noted that he had forgotten to take down the officer’s name, but the officer was driving patrol car QX889A.

After the Malaysian finished fixing his bike, the officer escorted them back onto the expressway safely “as traffic was quite heavy”.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to the Singapore Police Force for more information.



