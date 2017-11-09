Traffic Police officer skids over oil spill, crashes motorcycle

SINGAPORE: A Traffic Police officer suffered minor injuries after skidding over an oil spill and crashing his motorcycle on Wednesday (Nov 8).

The police said the officer was travelling along Clementi Road towards Upper Bukit Timah Road around noon when the accident happened.

A photo circulating on social media showed an officer lying on the road next to his motorcycle. He refused to be taken to hospital, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

It added that a fire engine was dispatched to clear the oil spill that covered an area of 1m by 3m.

Police investigations are ongoing.