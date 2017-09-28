Trailer breaks down on Upper Serangoon Road, causes massive jam

SINGAPORE: A trailer broke down on Thursday morning (Sep 28) on Upper Serangoon Road towards the city, blocking the road for about two and a half hours before it was removed.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the vehicle - which was carrying concrete blocks - was turning out onto the road from a construction site for Build-to-Order flat Alkaff Vista when it encountered a mechanical fault.

The incident happened at around 9am and caused the road after Upper Aljunied Road to be closed as well as a traffic jam up to Upper Serangoon Avenue 2.

Jam everywhere at Upp Serangoon Road junction and Woodleigh Underpass. #LTA pic.twitter.com/XlBdnWcTto — WiL Patrickson (@WiL_Patrickson) September 28, 2017





Video of the scene showed the trailer parked across the entire road, blocking its entire width.

It also showed traffic temporarily diverted along the first lane of the road in the opposite direction for vehicles to bypass the trailer.

In a tweet at 9.38am SBS Transit told commuters that bus services 13, 100, 107, 133, 135, 147 and 155 would skip stops along Upper Serangoon Road and Upper Aljunied Road as the breakdown had made the road "impassable".

Please be informed that Services 13, 100, 107, 133, 135, 147, 155 will skip bus stops along Upp Serangoon Rd (in direction of City) and Upp Aljunied Rd (in direction of MacPherson Rd) due to private trailer breakdown which caused road impassable. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) September 28, 2017

The broken-down trailer was removed at around 11.30am.