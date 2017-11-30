Trailer driver seriously injured after vehicle overturns in Tuas

SINGAPORE: A man was seriously injured after the cement trailer he was driving overturned in Tuas.

The trailer tipped over after it collided into a perimeter wall along Tuas Crescent on Thursday (Nov 30) at around 4.40am, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

The driver, who is in his 50s, was trapped in his seat and SCDF officers had to use hydraulic tools to rescue him. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

In a tweet at about 2.40pm, SBS Transit said bus service 247 had been diverted from the area while the overturned trailer was being towed away.

