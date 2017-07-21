Trailer rams Balestier Road pedestrian bridge

SINGAPORE: Part of Balestier Road was closed after a trailer carrying an excavator rammed an overhead pedestrian bridge on Friday (Jul 21) evening.

Photos and video posted on social media showed that the boom of the excavator had hit the bridge and dislodged part of the structure.



Christabel Seah told Channel NewsAsia that her fiance witnessed the accident, which took place outside her home.

Her fiance, who did not want to be named, said the accident happened around 9.30pm and that he had been about 50 metres away on the opposite side of the road at the time.

"I heard a very loud noise - first it was like a loud bang, and then the sound of metal on stone. I think the truck was driving at average speed, wasn't ... speeding," he told Channel NewsAsia.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I turned to the right ... and saw that the bridge was moving a bit and then the truck stood still," he said, adding that he saw a lot of rocks and dust falling. "The driver ran out of the car and was definitely in a deep shock."

He added that there were no pedestrians crossing the bridge at the time of the accident. The police arrived after four to five minutes and closed off the road, he said.

The Land Transport Authority said in a tweet that there had been an accident on Balestier Road (towards McNair Road) after Tessensohn Road, and that Balestier Road was closed after Tessensohn Road.

Accident on Balestier Road (towards Mcnair Road) after Tessensohn Road with congestion. Balestier Road closed after Tessensohn Road — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) July 21, 2017





Public transport operator SBS Transit said that bus services 21, 125, 130, 139 and 145 were being diverted along Balestier Road due to the accident.

Please be informed Svc 21,125,130,139&145 is being diverted along Balestier Road due to crane accident with overhead bridge. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) July 21, 2017





This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.