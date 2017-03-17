Trailer truck driver arrested after going against traffic at MCE entrance

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old man has been arrested for dangerous driving on Friday (Mar 17), after his trailer truck made an illegal turn and went against traffic at the entrance to the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE).

The truck cut across two lanes, slowly steered its way in the opposite direction and crossed a chevron as it made its way onto the East Coast Parkway (ECP) expressway on Friday morning, as seen in a video of the incident posted on the Facebook page Beh Chia Lor.

According to the post, the truck belonged to Rio Logistics.

"Through follow-up investigations, the identity of the male driver was established and he was arrested swiftly," said police in a news release.

It added that motorists convicted of dangerous driving can be jailed for up to 12 months, fined a maximum of S$3,000 or both. They could also lose their driving licences. The penalties are higher in the case of a second or subsequent conviction.

In a separate incident at about 3pm on Friday, another trailer lost control of the vehicle and drove into a road divider along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) slip road into the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the accident was due to slippery road surface conditions, and that the driver applied the brakes but lost control of the vehicle.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said that no injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing.