Trailers, lorries collide near Jurong Port Road; 2 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: A lorry driver and a trailer driver were taken to hospital after an accident involving several heavy vehicles on Wednesday (Aug 23).

The incident involved three trailers, two lorries and an oil tanker vehicle and took place at the junction of Jalan Buroh Road and Jurong Port Road.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the accident at around noon and dispatched an ambulance, two fire bikes, a fire engine and a red rhino.



Two men - one in his thirties and one in his forties - were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.



Video and photos from the scene showed the aftermath of the collision.

An entire side of the lorry bed - which seemed to be carrying wooden planks - was broken off.



Photo of the accident at the junction of Jalan Buroh and Jurong Port Road. (Photo: Watson)

In a tweet at 12.15pm, the Land Transport Authority warned of an accident on Jalan Buroh (towards Tuas) after Penjuru Road.

Police investigations are ongoing.

