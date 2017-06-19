Train, bus hours extended for eve of Hari Raya Puasa

SINGAPORE: Transport operator SBS Transit will extend the operating hours of its train and selected bus services on the eve of Hari Raya Puasa on Saturday (Jun 24).



In a news release on Monday, SBS Transit announced that train services on the North-East and Downtown Lines as well as the Sengkang and Punggol LRT systems will be extended by about 30 minutes on that day.

On the North-East Line, the last train timings will be as follows:

Services on the Punggol and Sengkang LRT systems will similarly be extended to coincide with the last train arrivals on the North-East Line:

The last train timings on the Downtown Line will be as follows:

Operating hours for 19 selected bus services will also be extended at their respective bus interchanges.