Train, bus hours extended for New Year's Eve

SINGAPORE: Transport operator SBS Transit will be extending the operations of its train services as well as some bus services on Saturday (Dec 31), New Year's Eve.



The operator said in a press release on Tuesday that it will extend the operating hours of the North-East and Downtown Lines, as well as the Sengkang and Punggol LRT systems, by at least two hours and 15 minutes that day.



On the North-East Line, the last train in the direction of HarbourFront will depart from Punggol Station at 1.45am, Sengkang Station at 1.47am, Serangoon Station at 1.56am, Little India Station at 2.06am, Dhoby Ghaut Station at 2.08am, Chinatown Station at 2.12am and Outram Park Station at 2.14am, it said.



The last train towards Punggol will leave HarbourFront Station at 2.16am, Outram Park Station at 2.19am, Chinatown Station at 2.21am, Dhoby Ghaut Station at 2.25am, Little India Station at 2.27am, Serangoon Station at 2.37am and Sengkang Station at 2.46am, it added.

Services on the Punggol and Sengkang LRT systems will similarly be extended to coincide with the last train arrival on the North-East Line, SBS Transit said. The last train will depart from Town Centre Station at 2.52am on the Sengkang East and West loops, and at 2.55am on the Punggol East and West loops.



The last train on the Downtown Line in the direction of Bukit Panjang will depart Chinatown Station at 2.22am, Bayfront Station at 2.27am, Promenade Station at 2.29am, Bugis Station at 2.31am, Little India Station at 2.35am, Newton Station at 2.37am and Botanic Gardens Station at 2.41am.



The last train towards Chinatown will leave Bukit Panjang Station at 1.45am, Botanic Gardens Station at 2am, Newton Station at 2.04am, Little India Station at 2.07am, Bugis Station at 12.10am, Promenade Station at 2.12am and Bayfront Station at 2.14am.







To complement the extension of train operating hours, the last bus timings of 24 selected bus services - 33, 51A, 60A, 63M, 133, 181, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 240, 241, 243G, 261, 269, 291, 292, 293, 315, 325, 400 and 410W - will also be extended at their respective bus interchanges of terminals, the transport operator said.





The six Nite Owl services will be extended to operate until 4am that day, according to SBS Transit.