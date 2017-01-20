Train, bus service operating hours extended on Chinese New Year Eve

SINGAPORE: Those celebrating Chinese New Year festivities with their families and friends on Jan 27 will have more to cheer about, with public transport services extended into the early hours of the morning.



SBS Transit said in a press release on Friday (Jan 20) that it is extending the operating hours of its train services and some of its bus services on the eve of Chinese New Year.

Train services on the North East and Downtown Lines will run about two hours longer. On the North East Line, the last train timings are as follows:





According to SBS Transit, services on the Punggol and Sengkang LRT systems will also be extended to coincide with the last train arrivals on the North East Line. The last train on the Sengkang LRT will depart from the Town Centre Station at 2.31am while the last train on the Punggol LRT will leave Town Centre at 2.33am.



Meanwhile, the last train timings on the Downtown Line are as follows:





The last bus timings of 23 selected bus services - 51A, 60A, 63M, 147, 181, 197, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 240, 241, 243G, 261, 269, 291, 292, 293, 315, 325 and 410W - will also be extended.



