Train delay near Clementi MRT station during evening rush hour: Commuters

SINGAPORE: Commuters on the East-West Line (EWL) reported a delay in their travels during the evening rush hour on Wednesday (Nov 22), with some reporting announcements of a track fault near Clementi MRT station.

"I heard on the intercom that there was a track fault near Clementi, and to expect an extra 10 minutes of travel to Jurong," said commuter Mr Alvin Chong.

#trackfault on the #smrt east west line near clementi... sigh... — Kenneth Wong (@KWSW83) November 22, 2017

Train fault, announced 10mins on EWL, I am at Redhill Mrt #SMRT #SMRTBreakdowns #trainfault — Lim Zirui (@Sonwinlim) November 22, 2017

Others subsequently reported announcements warning of an additional 20 minutes' travel time towards Jurong East.

Train fault at Clementi MRT apparently. Additional 20mins time to travel to Jurong East.#smrt — Zeed (@runzeedrun) November 22, 2017

Twitter account MRT Train Delays reported that the stretch between Queenstown and Jurong East MRT stations was affected.

Others complained about the lack of updates on transport operator SMRT's social media accounts.

As of 7.10pm, there was still no announcement on SMRT Twitter's page.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to SMRT for a response.

PSA additional 10 minutes travel time towards Clementi on the EWL. do your job la @SMRT_Singapore what kind of real time updates are yall providing? Social media intern quit job is it? #psa #smrt — Richmond (@Richmond_Sir) November 22, 2017

"This is probably nothing in light of what happened in the last few days, but just shows we have to adapt to a new normal," said commuter Mr Clement Tan, a communications professional who boarded the train in the central business district area. "I guess it's a sign that we have reached the likes of London and New York then, first-world cities must have train faults and reduced weekend schedules."

The delays come after several MRT-related incidents in recent months, including a train collision at Joo Koon MRT station that left 38 injured last week and a flooding along a North-South Line tunnel in October that saw service disrupted for about 20 hours.