Train delay on East-West Line between Tanah Merah and Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE: A track point fault caused a train delay on the East-West Line between Tanah Merah and Pasir Ris on Thursday morning (Sep 28).

In a tweet at 5.53am, SMRT warned commuters to expect a 30-minute delay in travel time between Tanah Merah and Pasir Ris stations due to a track point fault.



It added that the fault was not linked to the new signalling project, and that free bus services are available between the two stations.

In an update at 6.15am, SMRT tweeted that train services had resumed, but advised passengers to add another 20 minutes in travelling time between Tampines and Pasir Ris stations.

It added that free regular bus services are available between Tampines and Pasir Ris stations.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

