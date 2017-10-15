Train fault along Downtown Line; DTL3 open house disrupted
SINGAPORE: A train fault along the Downtown line on Sunday (Oct 15) has suspended train service between Bukit Panjang and Beauty World stations.
SBS Transit said free bus rides were available near affected stations at designated bus stops.
The incident has also disrupted services along Downtown Line 3 (DTL3) forcing commuters to alight from trains at some stations during open house events before its official launch on Oct 21.
Channel NewsAsia understands that recovery operations are underway and that there is no train or track fault on the DTL3.
Some commuters took to social media saying they were experiencing delays and heard announcements that a "track fault" has occurred.
Others said they were asked to disembark at some stations.
