Train fault along Downtown Line; DTL3 open house disrupted

SINGAPORE: A train fault along the Downtown line on Sunday (Oct 15) has suspended train service between Bukit Panjang and Beauty World stations.



SBS Transit said free bus rides were available near affected stations at designated bus stops.

Due to a train fault, there is no train service between DT1 Bukit Panjang and DT5 Beauty World Stations. Free bus rides are available at designated bus stops near affected stations. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) October 15, 2017

The incident has also disrupted services along Downtown Line 3 (DTL3) forcing commuters to alight from trains at some stations during open house events before its official launch on Oct 21.

Channel NewsAsia understands that recovery operations are underway and that there is no train or track fault on the DTL3.

Some commuters took to social media saying they were experiencing delays and heard announcements that a "track fault" has occurred.

Others said they were asked to disembark at some stations.

@LTAsg. Cant get to DTL3 openhouse. Stuck at downtown station due to track fault — Daniel Lee (@dankclee) October 15, 2017





DTL3 train towards Expo aft Bedok North not moving due to #trackfault! — Sorensen Cartino Lim (@soren7767) October 15, 2017





