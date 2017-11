SINGAPORE: Train services along the East-West Line (EWL) were delayed on Friday night (Nov 10) due to a train fault, said transport operator SMRT.

In a tweet at about 9.50pm, SMRT urged commuters to factors in an additional 30 minutes of travel time between Bugis and Queenstown MRT stations.

[EWL]:Due to a train fault,pls add 30min train travel time from #Bugis to #Queenstown towards #TuasLink.Not linked to new signalling project — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) November 10, 2017

Free regular bus services are available between the two stations, SMRT said.

It added that the delay is not linked to new signalling project.