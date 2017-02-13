Train fault causes delay on North-South Line on Monday morning

SINGAPORE: A train fault at Admiralty station on the North-South Line led to delays and snaking queues at MRT stations on Monday morning (Feb 13).

Train operator SMRT first alerted commuters in a tweet at 7.58am, informing them of the delay and to factor in 20 minutes of additional travelling time from Jurong East to Ang Mo Kio, in the direction of Marina South Pier.

[NSL]: Pls add 20mins travelling time from #JurongEast to #AngMoKio towards #MarinaSouthPier due to a train fault. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) February 12, 2017

In another tweet 10 minutes later, SMRT said the delay was caused by a train fault at Admiralty station. Free regular bus services were running between Woodlands and Yishun stations in both directions, it added.

At 8.26am, SMRT said train services had resumed, although trains were travelling slower due to the earlier fault. Free bus services ceased about 20 minutes after that.

[NSL] UPDATE: Train svc resumed. Free reg bus is still available. Trains are travelling at a slower speed due to an earlier train fault. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) February 13, 2017

Irate commuters took to social media to complain about the delay.

Sick and tired of seeing such messages day in day out and keep hearing SMRT's apologies for the inconvenience caused. Do u believe q person who keeps repeating it's faults and apologise after that? Posted by Samuel Chia on Sunday, February 12, 2017

SMRT should just be rebranded as Slow Moving Railway Transit...Almost as good as Malaysia'sTrain to KL, Posted by Wong Khoay Leek on Sunday, February 12, 2017

Monday’s train fault came after several delays last week. Last Friday, commuters were told to factor in additional travelling time on the East-West and North-South Lines during the morning rush hour. Another track fault also occurred on the East-West Line on Sunday.