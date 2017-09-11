Train fault causes delay to Circle Line service during morning peak hour

SINGAPORE: Commuters were held up by a train fault on the Circle Line during peak hour on Monday morning (Sep 11).

In a tweet at 9.25am, SMRT warned commuters to add 15 minutes of additional travel time from Paya Lebar MRT station to Buona Vista MRT station "due to a train fault". It added that free regular bus services were available between Paya Lebar and Buona Vista.

In an update at 9.40am, commuters were told to add 30 minutes of additional travelling time between the two stations.

Train services were "progressively recovering", the transport operator said at 10.02am, and at 10.27am said train services are running normally.

[CCL] Update: Train services are running normally now. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) September 11, 2017

Commuters took to social media to express their frustration, with some posting pictures of large crowds on station platforms.

Commuter Jeremy Loh told Channel NewsAsia that it took him 40 minutes to travel one stop from Buona Vista MRT station to Holland Village. He had originally intended to travel to Tai Seng but got off at Holland Village and had to take an Uber car to complete his journey.

Monday's delay comes after a series of delays and disruptions to train services in recent months. Journeys on Aug 31 were held up due to a train fault on the North-South Line, while a track fault caused train services on the East-West Line to be delayed for more than four hours the day before.