Train fault causes delays along East-West Line for the second time in a night

SINGAPORE: For the second time on Friday night (Nov 10), train services along the East-West Line (EWL) were delayed due to a train fault.



The first delay happened at around 9.50pm. In a tweet, transport operator SMRT urged commuters to factor in an additional 30 minutes of travel time between Bugis and Queenstown MRT stations.

Free regular bus services were available between the two stations, SMRT said, adding that the delay was not linked to new signalling project.

At about 10.35pm - 45 minutes after its first announcement - SMRT said that the train fault has been cleared and normal service has resumed.

However, at 11.15pm, SMRT took to Twitter again to inform commuters of another train fault.



This time, commuters were advised to add one hour of travel time between Tiong Bahru and Pasir Ris stations. That's about half the number of stations along the EWL.

This was the third train delay on Friday. Earlier in the morning, a train fault added travel time from Yishun to Ang Mo Kio stations along the North-South Line.