Train fault causes rush-hour delay on East-West Line

SINGAPORE: Services along the East-West Line (EWL) were delayed during Thursday evening (Mar 30) rush hour due to a train fault near Tanah Merah MRT station.

Transport operator SMRT sent out a tweet at 6.08pm, announcing that train services between Pasir Ris and Paya Lebar MRT stations were delayed due to a train fault and urged commuters to cater for an additional 40 minutes of travel time.

[EWL]UPDATE:Pls add 40 mins travel time from #PasirRis to #PayaLebar,due to a train fault near #TanahMerah. Train svc is still available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) March 30, 2017

In another tweet at 6.38pm, SMRT asked commuters to expect an additional 20 minutes' travel time from Pasir Ris to Paya Lebar. "Free regular bus services are running between Woodlands and Yishun stations in both directions," it added.

Train not moving at City Hall at all and crowd is building up fast. @SMRT_Singapore pic.twitter.com/7hvSg565vH — RL is Tank (@cloudywind) March 30, 2017

[EWL] UPDATE: Pls cater 20 mins additional travel time from #PasirRis towards #PayaLebar. We are working to recover service. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) March 30, 2017

At 6.45pm, SMRT said train services had resumed and free bus services from Tanah Merah to Paya Lebar stations were still available.

[EWL]UPDATE: Train service from #PasirRis to #PayaLebar has resumed. Free regular bus services are available from #TanahMerah to #PayaLebar. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) March 30, 2017

On Facebook, SMRT said it had a successful trial of the switch-over to the new signalling system on the North-South Line and another trial will take place on Thursday at about 11pm. During this time, trains along the NSL will remain stationary for about 10 minutes to allow for a switch-over to the new system, it said.