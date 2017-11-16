Train fault disrupts services at multiple North-East Line stations during peak hour rush

SINGAPORE: Train services on stretches of the North-East Line (NEL) were suspended during peak hour on Thursday evening (Nov 16), after a train stalled at Clarke Quay station, disrupting travel.

Service resumed at 7.53pm after a disruption of about one and a half hours.

"Trains are now in full service at all the stations," the statement said.

Train service was down at multiple stations including Chinatown, Clarke Quay, Little India, Dhoby Ghaut and Farrer Park for a time.



Train service was still available between HarbourFront and Outram Park and between Farrer Park and Punggol, SBS Transit said in a tweet at 7.03pm on Thursday.



In an update at 7.47pm, it said that train service was available between HarbourFront and Chinatown stations and between Potong Pasir and Punggol stations.



Free bus rides were available between Outram Park and Farrer Park stations.



One commuter, Ms Yeo, said that she was stuck inside the train at Clarke Quay station from 6.15pm. She later added that commuters eventually managed to get out of the train at about 7.10pm, nearly an hour later.

An announcement had been made on the train to tell those inside that a "help" train was on the way, and warned them that they might experience bumpiness and to hold on to the handrails.



"Because of this, I have to skip my parent's dinner and go have dinner on my own. What a good evening," she said.

Commuters at Harbourfront station. (Photo: Chua Su Sien)

Commuters complained of crowds at stations including Chinatown MRT station and Outram Park MRT station on social media.

Regional sales manager Aries Valkin Calonzo, 33, said that he had been waiting for a train at Little India station for at least 20 minutes.

6:37pm at Outram Park MRT. Both direction train fault and delay. pic.twitter.com/RuJqj0SAUk — Benjamin Chua (@BenjChua) November 16, 2017





A stalled train was seen being pushed to depot at Dhoby Ghaut station after passengers were asked to alight.





The disruption in service was the fourth in two days, after three SMRT lines experienced delays and disruption on Wednesday.

Thirty-six people were injured on what Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan described as “an awful day” after two trains collided at Joo Koon station.

The collision was caused by a software glitch in the East-West Line signalling system.

