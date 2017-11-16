Train fault disrupts services at multiple North-East Line stations during peak hour rush

SINGAPORE: Train services on stretches of the North-East Line (NEL) were suspended during peak hour on Thursday evening (Nov 16), after a train stalled at Clarke Quay station, disrupting travel.

Train services were only available between HarbourFront and Outram Park and between Farrer Park and Punggol, SBS Transit said in a tweet at 7.03pm on Thursday.

In an update at 7.47pm, it said that train services were available between HarbourFront and Chinatown stations and between Potong Pasir and Punggol stations.

Free bus rides are available between Outram Park and Farrer Park stations.Train services at Dhoby Ghaut station continues to be unavailable.

In a tweet at 6.20pm, SBS Transit told commuters to expect additional travel time of about 10 minutes in both directions.

In an update at 6.32pm, the delay was increased to 15 minutes.

One commuter, Ms Yeo, said that she was stuck inside the train at Clarke Quay station from 6.15pm. She later added that commuters eventually managed to get out of the train at about 7.10pm, nearly an hour later.

An announcement had been made on the train to tell those inside that a "help" train was on the way, and warned them that they might experience bumpiness and to hold on to the handrails.

"Because of this, I have to skip my parent's dinner and go have dinner on my own. What a good evening," she said.

Commuters at Harbourfront station. (Photo: Chua Su Sien)

Commuters complained of crowds at stations including Chinatown MRT station and Outram Park MRT station on social media.

Regional sales manager Aries Valkin Calonzo, 33, said that he had been waiting for a train at Little India station for at least 20 minutes.

The disruption in service was the fourth in two days, after three SMRT lines experienced delays and disruption on Wednesday.

Thirty-six people were injured on what Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan described as “an awful day” after two trains collided at Joo Koon station.

The collision was caused by a software glitch in the East-West Line signalling system.

