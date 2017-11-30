Train fault at Raffles Place MRT station causes NSL delays during evening rush hour

SINGAPORE: A train fault at Raffles Place MRT station caused delays on the North-South Line during the evening rush hour on Thursday (Nov 30), commuters reported.

Commuter A Kannan told Channel NewsAsia he was boarding a train at Newton at around 6.10pm when he heard an announcement warning of delays due to a train fault at Raffles Place.



Commuters were told to expect an additional travel time of 10 minutes from Marina Bay to Khatib.

The scene at Newton MRT station. (Photo: A Kannan)

Long queues and crowds of people could be seen at various stations including Newton and Bishan.

Commuter Serene Soh, who was travelling to Sembawang from City Hall, told Channel NewsAsia at about 5.50pm that her train at City Hall station was "not moving", adding that she had gotten on the train about 15 minutes earlier.

The train eventually started moving but stopped at "every station" for about five minutes, she later said.

Heard there's a train fault at Raffles Place MRT! Commuters say about 10 minutes train delay. Do share any info you have! Dhoby Ghaut and Raffles Place MRT stations seems to be affected as well #smrt — Hafiz Ma'il (@HafizMailCNA) November 30, 2017

As of 6.25pm, no official announcements could be seen on train operator SMRT's social media accounts.

Earlier on Thursday, the Land Transport Authority said that rail operators are required to inform passengers of any delay exceeding 10 minutes.

