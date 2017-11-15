Train service between Joo Koon and Tuas Link stations suspended
SINGAPORE: There will be no train service between Joo Koon and Tuas Link stations on the East-West Line on Thursday (Nov 16), SMRT said.
In a tweet at 4.43am on Thursday, SMRT said free regular and bridging bus services are available between the two stations all day.
On Wednesday, two trains collided at Joo Koon train station, injuring 29 people.
In another tweet at 4.44am on Thursday, SMRT said train service on the North-South Line is running normally.
Earlier, it had advised commuters to expect delays on the North-South Line (NSL) on Thursday, saying there will be fewer trains in service.
Commuters on the NSL were told to add 40 minutes of travel time to their journeys.
The public transport operator updated at about 8.30pm that it will provide free bus services between Yishun and Marina South Pier from the start of train service on Thursday.
The delays started on Wednesday evening, when commuters were advised to take alternative train lines after SMRT announced that they could face up to 40 minutes' extra travelling time on the North-South Line (NSL) during the evening rush hour.
At a press conference addressing a train collision at the Joo Koon station on the East-West Line, SMRT said that the timed separation of trains arriving at stations the NSL and EWL will be increased until they were satisfied with findings from an ongoing investigation.
The NSL delays came on the back of disruptions on Circle Line and East-West Line in the morning, including one involving a train collision. Both lines are also operated by SMRT.
The train operator had first announced on Twitter at 5.05pm that commuters could face longer travelling time due to fewer trains serving the NSL. It said free bridging bus services were available from Bishan to Yishun.
At about 6.30pm, it revised that figure to 40 minutes.
At about 8.30pm, SMRT updated that train delays of 40 minutes will continue on Thursday as there will be fewer trains in service.
It tweeted at around 10.20pm that train service on NSL was "running normally".
A Channel NewsAsia reader said it took around 30 minutes for his journey from Newton to Bishan MRT station on Wednesday evening. The journey normally takes less than 10 minutes. He added that at Newton MRT station, the train doors did not close for more than five minutes.